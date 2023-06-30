Convicted felon charged with murdering children’s mother in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon has been arrested and charged with murdering his children’s mother in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.

At 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Memphis police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Carnes Avenue, where a woman was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say officers recovered six 9mm shell casings in the area.

The man who called to report the shooting told police that he witnessed the shooter get into an older-model red SUV and drive westbound on Carnes Avenue. Investigators then combed the area for surveillance video.

Video was found showing the victim walking at a fast pace along Carnes Avenue that afternoon. Court documents say she looked over her shoulder toward Semmes Street and then began running.

The video then showed a man in a red Ford Explorer pursuing the woman before getting out and approaching her at gunpoint. Surveillance video did not capture the actual shooting, but moments after walking toward the woman, the suspected shooter is then seen fleeing in the opposite direction to his SUV and driving off.

Investigators learned that the victim was a mother of several small children who were unaccounted for and executed a search warrant at her apartment. There, officers recovered a gun box with a missing Taurus 9mm.

Officers also found a 20023 red Ford Explorer parked outside that matched the eyewitness’ account and the suspect vehicle seen in the surveillance video.

The SUV was registered to 31-year-old Leondre Clark, the father of the victim’s children, police learned.

Court documents say in 2012, Clark was convicted of aggravated battery in Osceola County, Florida, where he was sentenced to six months and 20 days in prison.

Officers found Clark, who was reportedly wearing the same clothes as the man seen on surveillance video and had the keys to his Ford Explorer on his person.

Clark was detained and transported to the Downtown police station for questioning where he invoked his right to remain silent.

He was then transported to 201 Poplar and charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Memphis police say the victim’s children have since been accounted for and are all uninjured.

Clark is set to appear in court July 3.

