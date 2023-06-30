Cast of ‘Frozen’ warms up with day of fun at the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis and the Mid-South may be experiencing triple digit temperatures outside, but Frozen the Musical is in town and bringing ice and snow to the Bluff City.

The show runs until July 2, 2023, at the Orpheum.

“The Memphis crowd has been super fun, especially at the end of the show when we’re taking our final bows,” said Sydney Elise Russell, who plays Young Elsa.

When the actors aren’t melting your hearts on stage, they play tourist in the Bluff City.

While in Memphis, Russell, Norah Nunes (Young Anna), Avelyn Choi (Young Anna) and Erin Choi (Young Elsa) decided to warm up by visiting the Memphis Zoo.

“I love Rabbits, I love tigers...I like giraffes too,” Avelyn said.

The girls went on a trek to see which zoo animals liked carrot just as much as Olaf and Sven the reindeer.

They found out, the turtles were a little slow to catch on and the giraffes needed a little pep talk.

But, Willa the Porcupine couldn’t get enough.

The girls say the “snow day” they had at the Memphis Zoo was just what they needed to thaw out, and they’re grateful to take a break from the stage and bright lights to “let it go” and explore what Memphis has to offer.

“I’m glad to have all three of them because they’re all so fun and amazing and I love playing with them and everything,” Avelyn said. “They are just the best friends I could ever wish for.”

For tickets and more information about Frozen the Musical, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.