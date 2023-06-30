Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Busy holiday travels for 4th of July weekend

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High volumes of holiday travel are expected across the nation on Friday.

Millions of people will choose to fly to their holiday destination, thousands of those flying out of Memphis International Airport.

MEM is projecting 55,000 people to pass through TSA this weekend and the busiest travel day is expected Friday with 10,000 people expected to pass through TSA.

Those flying are encouraged to arrive two hours before their flight takes off.

You can also utilize the airline’s mobile app to check in and check for any updates or delays.

Make sure to check TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” online tool before arrival so you’re not packing any prohibited items and causing delays.

The parking lots are full and MEM has added 300 parking spaces in its yellow overflow lot.

The second phase of 300 spaces is expected to be added this summer.

