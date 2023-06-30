Bullets fired at house with 18-year-old, 2 minors inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple bullets were fired at a house with an 18-year-old and two minors inside on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault at 10:50 p.m. on Basswood Street.

The 18-year-old victim told police at 10:40 p.m., several shots were fired into the home where she, a 16-year-old, and a 2-year-old were staying.

All three victims dropped to the floor as multiple bullets struck the home.

The 16-year-old was grazed by one of the bullets and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

The other victims did not have any injuries.

A resident who lives on Basswood Street told police that his camera footage shows a white sedan and a black sedan driving in the area around 10:37 p.m.

Police found multiple spent shell casings, one handgun, and 48 rifle rounds.

There is no suspect information at this time.

