Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bullets fired at house with 18-year-old, 2 minors inside

Multiple bullets were fired at a house with three victims inside.
Multiple bullets were fired at a house with three victims inside.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple bullets were fired at a house with an 18-year-old and two minors inside on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault at 10:50 p.m. on Basswood Street.

The 18-year-old victim told police at 10:40 p.m., several shots were fired into the home where she, a 16-year-old, and a 2-year-old were staying.

All three victims dropped to the floor as multiple bullets struck the home.

The 16-year-old was grazed by one of the bullets and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

The other victims did not have any injuries.

A resident who lives on Basswood Street told police that his camera footage shows a white sedan and a black sedan driving in the area around 10:37 p.m.

Police found multiple spent shell casings, one handgun, and 48 rifle rounds.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
The scene at Third and Holmes
2 killed in Memphis crash after DeSoto County pursuit
Riverdale branch
Prosecutor to investigate complaints against Shelby County Clerk
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Latest News

24-hour cooling stations open across the Mid-South
Best Life: VR for PTSD from hospital ICU
Best Life: VR for PTSD from hospital ICU
Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, one of the several cooling centers across the city.
Cooling centers open as temperatures heat up, thousands still without power
Here’s what’s inside the July issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the July issue of Memphis Magazine