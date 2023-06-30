ArDOT: Crews battling vehicle fire
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - On one of the hottest days of the year, firefighters are battling a massive vehicle fire.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, on Interstate 40 at Exit 277 in West Memphis.
Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
ArDOT said the fire is affecting all westbound traffic.
Motorists are urged to use caution and expect delays.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.