ArDOT: Crews battling vehicle fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - On one of the hottest days of the year, firefighters are battling a massive vehicle fire.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, on Interstate 40 at Exit 277 in West Memphis.

Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

ArDOT said the fire is affecting all westbound traffic.

Motorists are urged to use caution and expect delays.

