Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Another day of excessive heat for the Mid-South

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South(Source: WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to excessive heat here in the Mid-South. Limit your time outdoors today, stay hydrated and check on those who are more prone to heat illness and/or still without electricity.

TODAY: Highs today will be in the upper 90s but heat index values, or ‘feels like’ temperatures, for our afternoon will once again be anywhere from 110 to 115. A stray shower in the afternoon is possible but most will stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will once again only be dipping into the upper 70s, low 80s overnight. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we head through the weekend mainly for the latter half of both Saturday and Sunday. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 90s, and highs for Sunday will be in the mid 90s. Showers and storms do become more widespread for our Sunday. Spot showers and storms are also likely into our 4th of July holiday for the afternoon hours.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
The scene at Third and Holmes
2 killed in Memphis crash after DeSoto County pursuit
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
Riverdale branch
Prosecutor to investigate complaints against Shelby County Clerk
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day again Friday due to excessive heat
Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
First Alert Weather Day for Today & Tomorrow due to excessive heat in the afternoons
oday and tomorrow are both First Alert Weather Days as we will see dangerous heat into each...
Maggye's Thursday Forecast: Dangerously hot conditions for the next few afternoons