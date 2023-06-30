Another day of excessive heat for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to excessive heat here in the Mid-South. Limit your time outdoors today, stay hydrated and check on those who are more prone to heat illness and/or still without electricity.

TODAY: Highs today will be in the upper 90s but heat index values, or ‘feels like’ temperatures, for our afternoon will once again be anywhere from 110 to 115. A stray shower in the afternoon is possible but most will stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will once again only be dipping into the upper 70s, low 80s overnight. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we head through the weekend mainly for the latter half of both Saturday and Sunday. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 90s, and highs for Sunday will be in the mid 90s. Showers and storms do become more widespread for our Sunday. Spot showers and storms are also likely into our 4th of July holiday for the afternoon hours.

