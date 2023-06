MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited Memphis on Thursday.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond is emceeing a town hall to discuss a variety of topics like clean energy.

Click here to watch live.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.