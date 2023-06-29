Tips on how to stay safe during extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Triple-digit temperatures are headed our way in Shelby County.

Action News 5 wanted to give you some heat-safe tips for these rising temperatures.

Methodist LeBohnuer Healthcare South’s Chief Nursing Officer Ptsoha Jackson says a big part of staying safe in triple-digit temps is to hydrate!

“Try to stay away from your teas, caffeinated sodas, and try to at least get 64 ounces of water per day.”

If you plan to stay inside, Jackson says to close your drapes, and window coverings, and open your windows.

“Just having ice in the home and using ice to cool yourself down along with a wet cold towel,” said Jackson.

Jackson also says when it comes to children, finding some sweet icy treats and giving cool baths can help them cool off.

If you’re in the Memphis area, the city has inside and outdoor activities to help keep your family cool.

The Memphis Zoo has several ways to help you cool off, like its splash park and wading pool.

Shayna and Michael Holmes and their 4-year-old Rylan and Ryatt live in Millington and say they came to the zoo for some family time.

“It’s hot but they have wet areas, they have a playground you can obviously see the animals,” said Shayna Holmes. “It’s an amazing place to be especially for the summertime.”

Toddlers Nixyn and Everly also getting some splash time in at the zoo with their moms. Action News 5 asked what advice they’d have for parents with children their age.

“Just go inside when it’s super hot out, make sure they’re drinking lots of fluids,” said Kayla Colosimo. “Get in the water when you can. That’s the best you can do.”

Too much fun in the sun can be dangerous though, Memphis Fire advises you limit your outside time and hydrate during high temperatures, and check in on your loved ones as well...make sure they have plenty of water.

“If you have any type of signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke you want to get somewhere you can get some medical attention right away, you want to try to rehydrate yourself, get out of the heat, and get into a shaded area,” said MFD Public Information Officer Lt. Qwanesha Ward.

Memphis Fire also says if you don’t have power but are using a generator to cool off make sure you keep it outside at least 20 feet away from your home. If you’re using your car to cool off, make sure your garage door is up if it’s on.

