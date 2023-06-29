Thousands of MLGW customers still without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 90,000 people have had their power restored since Sunday’s storm, but still thousands more are eagerly waiting.

The power outages come as a heat wave is making its way to the mid-south.

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness fields thousands of calls a year, but it’s particularly busy now.

MLGW Crews work as thousands are still without power (Action News 5)

In addition to the 101 crews working to restore power, there is a big group of personnel working behind the scenes to help residents.

MLGW says if your power is still out, your home or business is likely part of a more complex outage, each fixes turning on 100 or 200 customers versus thousands.

MLGW officials say that traditionally about 40% of electrical outages can be attributed to vegetation, but this storm was different.

Storm aftermath still poses a challenge to MLGW power recovery (Action News 5)

While a specific number couldn’t be given, based on what they’re hearing from crews in the field, MLGW officials say trees and other vegetation are the biggest culprits.

MLGW President and CEO McGowen says he plans to ask Memphis City Council for 220 million dollars over the next 5 years for vegetation management. He says the county is severely behind on upkeep.

“The impacts of the covid pandemic really impacted our contractor’s ability to deliver services in the way they need to be done. We are behind in vegetation management. That is why we’re bringing these contracts,” said McGowen.

In addition to storm aftermath, vegetation management is still an issue for MLGW (Action News 5)

McGowen says Shelby Forest, Bartlett, Raleigh, and Millington were the worst-hit areas, so a majority of MLGW crews are in that area.

In addition to the power outages, there are big concerns about energy consumption.

MLGW officials are asking customers to keep thermostats at 78 degrees or higher.

