TCAP scores released for all Tennessee students

Some parents said they don’t want other families to go through what they experienced this year. Many said their students felt pressure, stress, and anxiety.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Education on Thursday released the 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test results.

According to the state, the scores show increases in academic proficiency for students across all tested subjects and grades. The state recently released test results for third graders who faced retention or summer school if their results weren’t proficient.

Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention

Here are the results for all students in the state, according to data released on Thursday:

English Language Arts (ELA)

  • Statewide, 38.1% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments across all tested grades.
    • 1.6 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 36.5%
    • 8.3 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 29.8%

Math

  • Statewide, 34% of students scored proficient on math assessments across all tested grades.
    • 3.2 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 30.8%
    • 8.1 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 25.9%

Science

  • Statewide, 43.2% of students scored proficient on science assessments across all tested grades.
    • 3.4 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 39.8%
    • 4.9 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 38.3%

Social Studies

  • Statewide, 43.2% of students scored proficient on social studies assessments across all tested grades.
    • 0.5 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 42.7%
    • 6.5 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 36.7%

“These results are encouraging as we continue to improve outcomes for our students. This data shows we are working to overcome the learning loss experienced during the pandemic. Tennessee is back on the path of improvement,” Lt. Governor Randy McNally said in a media release. “This is due not only to the affirmative steps taken by Governor Lee and the General Assembly but because of the hard work of Tennessee’s parents, students and teachers.”

For full scores, go to the state education website.

