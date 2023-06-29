Advertise with Us
Prosecutor to investigate complaints against Shelby County Clerk

Riverdale branch
Riverdale branch
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An independent prosecutor will investigate complaints against the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office says the independent prosecutor was called to avoid any conflict of interest.

The details of the complaints have not been disclosed.

Coty Wamp, the District Attorney General for the 11th Judicial District in Hamilton County, Tennessee, will conduct the investigation into possible removal proceedings.

Clerk Wanda Halbert has long faced criticism over the office, including issues with opening a new location on Riverdale, which opened after more than a year, and an expiring lease at Poplar Plaza.

Action News 5′s Bria Bolden is looking deeper into this investigation and will have more details tonight on Action News 5 at 6 and 10 p.m.

