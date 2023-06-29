Prosecutor to investigate complaints against Shelby County Clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An independent prosecutor will investigate complaints against the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office says the independent prosecutor was called to avoid any conflict of interest.

The details of the complaints have not been disclosed.

Coty Wamp, the District Attorney General for the 11th Judicial District in Hamilton County, Tennessee, will conduct the investigation into possible removal proceedings.

Clerk Wanda Halbert has long faced criticism over the office, including issues with opening a new location on Riverdale, which opened after more than a year, and an expiring lease at Poplar Plaza.

