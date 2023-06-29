Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Projected Titans starter suspended six games for gambling policy violation: reports

Nicholas Petit-Frere was projected to be a starter for the Titans this coming season.
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL...
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Petit-Frere, a second-year player from Ohio State, was suspended for six games, according to Schefter. He was projected to be a starter for the Titans this coming season.

Schefter reports Petit-Frere is “adamant that he did not bet on NFL games,” but is being suspected for betting on other sports at the workplace.

His statement to ESPN reads: “The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”

Petit-Frere was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in victim's home
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says

Latest News

The shooting scene in Orange Mound.
Man injured in Orange Mound shooting
2 killed in crash on S Third St
oday and tomorrow are both First Alert Weather Days as we will see dangerous heat into each...
Maggye's Thursday Forecast: Dangerously hot conditions for the next few afternoons
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Kroger invests $22M in Arlington community to build new store
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, SCSO says