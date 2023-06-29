Projected Titans starter suspended six games for gambling policy violation: reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Petit-Frere, a second-year player from Ohio State, was suspended for six games, according to Schefter. He was projected to be a starter for the Titans this coming season.

Schefter reports Petit-Frere is “adamant that he did not bet on NFL games,” but is being suspected for betting on other sports at the workplace.

His statement to ESPN reads: “The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”

Petit-Frere was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

