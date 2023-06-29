Advertise with Us
Police officer shot at gas station in Crittenden County

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEHI, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas Highway Police Officer was shot while chasing a suspect on foot.

According to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, a rideshare driver called 911 saying her passenger had a gun.

She pulled over to a nearby gas station to make the call, and when officers arrived the suspect ran.

An Arkansas Highway Police Officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in Memphis in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Arkansas State Police is investigating.

