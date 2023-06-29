NICU Babies celebrate 4th of July at Regional One Health

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Independence Day just around the corner, these little ones are already feeling festive!

Newborns in the NICU at Regional One Health are showing off their new, star-spangled fits just in time for the celebration of America’s independence.

Donning the signature holiday red, white, and blue, we couldn’t be more enamored by their tiny costumes.

