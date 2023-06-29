Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday,...
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL is finalizing disciplinary action against more players including Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for gambling violations, two people familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization,” the Titans said in a statement. “We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in victim's home
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says

Latest News

People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Biden ‘strongly disagrees’ with high court ruling striking down affirmative action in admissions
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans