MPD investigating shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Park Avenue.

It is unknown what condition the victim is in.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

