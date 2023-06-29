MPD: 1 woman dead after shooting near Carnes Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Around 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Carnes Avenue and Carson Street.

When police arrived, they discovered one female victim who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the suspect was last spotted in a red Ford Explorer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.