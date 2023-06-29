Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 woman dead after shooting near Carnes Avenue

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Around 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Carnes Avenue and Carson Street.

When police arrived, they discovered one female victim who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the suspect was last spotted in a red Ford Explorer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in victim's home
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says

Latest News

Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up
City of Memphis opens 24-hour cooling center
The scene at Third and Holmes
2 killed in Memphis crash after DeSoto County pursuit
Town Hall: US Secretary of Energy visits Memphis
Benefits of pickleball & how to prevent common injuries
Benefits of pickleball & how to prevent common injuries