MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Old Summer Road
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male victim in critical condition.
Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Summer Road and North Mendenhall Road.
When officers arrived, they discovered that one male victim has suffered a gunshot wound.
The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is a suspect in police custody, but there are no further details regarding the identity of the individual.
