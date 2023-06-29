Advertise with Us
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Old Summer Road
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male victim in critical condition.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Summer Road and North Mendenhall Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one male victim has suffered a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is a suspect in police custody, but there are no further details regarding the identity of the individual.

