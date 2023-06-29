Millington resident speaks out about severe damage caused by storm

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three days after Sunday’s fast-moving storms, Millington resident, Loretta, said she’s still mentally processing the major damage left behind.

“I heard a big thud and that’s when I knew the tree had hit my house and then I heard glass breaking and you know,” said Loretta.

Her next-door neighbor’s tree collapsed on both of her cars and broke out the windows of her Millington home.

“I’m not angry or anything like that I just...I just feel kind of lost because when I did talk to my insurance agent, they didn’t really give me any guidelines as to what I need to be doing,” said Loretta.

With no timeline on help from insurance and a long way to go before nearly 30,000 MLGW customers have power restored, Loretta said she had to get creative to keep cool in the triple-digit temperatures.

“That’s called an inverter, and they usually use it for trailers and travel and things like that,” said Loretta. “So I just hooked it up to my battery and run the cord into my house to a circuit ceiling fan and it’s enough to get my ceiling fan going.”

Loretta said she’s trying her best to ride out this situation but said her growing concern is for her little pup dealing with the heat.

As of this evening, MLGW and contract crews have restored more than 90,000 of the 120,000 customers who lost power.

But a reminder the City Of Millington will be opening its cooling and Red Cross Relief Center tomorrow starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

