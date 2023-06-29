Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man injured in Raleigh shooting, SCSO says

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 11:15 p.m. on Elysian Cove.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in victim's home
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says

Latest News

Choosing the best bike helmets and locks
Bottom Line: Choosing the best bike helmets and locks
Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub opens cooling center
The shooting scene in Orange Mound.
MPD investigating shooting in Orange Mound
Clean up efforts in Millington following Sunday's severe storms
25,000 homes, businesses remain without power