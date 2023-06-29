Man injured in Raleigh shooting, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 11:15 p.m. on Elysian Cove.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

