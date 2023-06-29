Man injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:37 a.m. on Saratoga Avenue.

The victim, 48, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

