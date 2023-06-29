Advertise with Us
Kroger invests $22M in Arlington community to build new store

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Delta Division of Kroger announced that it will invest $22.3 million dollars into Arlington, Tennesee with the construction of a new Kroger store.

The retailer will host a ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the new store’s construction on Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. and will take place on Airline Road, where the new store will be built.

The 103, 402 square foot, nine-pump, multi-department store will have an expanded selection of Pet Food and Baby Products in addition to Floral, Sushi, Murray’s Cheese, Starbucks, Service Meat and Seafood, Kitchen Place, and Pharmacy.

“This significant investment of a new Kroger store represents our ongoing commitment to the economic development and job growth in the Delta Division,” said Micheal Cristal, Kroger Delta Division President. “We look forward to bringing a Full, Fresh, and Friendly experience with high-quality products at affordable prices and services for residents.”

The construction of the new Kroger is set to be completed by Summer 2024.

