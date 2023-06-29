Hospitality Hub opens cooling center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Hospitality Hub will open its doors on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. when the heat warning is expected to take effect across the Mid-South.

The cooling center has limited services, and it’s not intended to replace services provided by a shelter.

There are openings available at local shelters for anyone who needs food assistance or a place to sleep overnight.

Thursday’s emergency cooling center is a temporary facility; it is for people needing somewhere to cool off from the hot weather

The Hospitality Hub is open from Thursday through Sunday until 11:00 p.m.

For people needing a ride to the cooling center, you can schedule a pickup through MATA starting at 10:00 a.m.

Call 901-297-1680 or use the MATA App

