First Alert Weather Day for Today & Tomorrow due to excessive heat in the afternoons

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today and tomorrow are both First Alert Weather Days as we will see dangerous heat into each afternoon with not much relief overnight. Heat index, ‘feels like’, values will be 110 to 115. Overnight lows will only get into the upper 70s, low 80s even until the weekend. Limit outdoor activity into the next few afternoons, stay hydrated if you do have to be outdoors and check on those who still might not have air conditioning or have poor A.C. within their homes. There will be cooling centers open across Memphis for those who do not have adequate access to A.C. Click on this story to see a list of areas open: https://www.actionnews5.com/2023/06/28/mlgw-give-update-restoration-progress/

TONIGHT: A warm night ahead with lows in the upper 70s, low 80s. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rinse and repeat day of today with highs a few degree higher, around 102. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will once again be 110 to 115+. Winds will be out of the Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s, and ‘feels like’ 105 to 110. Spot showers are possible into the afternoon but our main chance of rain arrives on Sunday. Humid conditions will stick around but highs will be below the triple digit mark into the low to mid 90s for our new week. Showers and storms will be persistent through our 4th of July holiday mainly for the afternoon hours.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

