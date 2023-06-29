FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: dangerous heat stress late week, into weekend ahead

THURSDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is now in place ahead of the dangerous heat. A warm and muggy start to one of the hottest days we’ve seen in a while begins to unfold across the Mid-South. Our morning 70s will warm toward the upper 90s to near 100° by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will help to push muggy Gulf air into the area that will push ‘feels like’ temperatures toward ‘excessive heat’ criteria – near 110-115° across the Mid-South. A few storms could impact parts of west TN and NE MS by the afternoon hours. Take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated during the peak heating of the day. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll only fall to near 80° by early Friday.

FRIDAY: We’ll continue the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the continued heat threat across the Mid-South. Temperatures will run up toward the lower 100s by the afternoon hours, but, coupled with the high humidity values – dangerous heat indices will, once again, be in play. Amid a mostly sunny sky, the lower 100s will operate more like 110-115. Please remember to stay neighborly, check in on those without adequate access to cooling relief and make sure of the safety of your pets and livestock.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The heat dome hangs around for the upcoming week with highs near 100 Saturday, in the middle 90s Sunday. The ridge begins to breakdown by late Saturday into Sunday – this will help to spark better chances for scattered showers and storms at times. With the ridge buckling too, temperatures will ease back toward seasonable averages, in the lower 90s, though staying steamy for the majority of the week ahead.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.