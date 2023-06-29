First Alert Weather Day again Friday due to excessive heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Extreme heat will linger into this evening with temperatures slowly falling through the 90s into the 80s. Heat index readings will hold above 100 past sunset.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows will be around 80. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot again. Highs will be near 100 with heat index readings between 110 and 115. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: Saturday will remain extremely hot with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index will be 105 to 110. A stray afternoon storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will drop back into the low to mid 90s Sunday. A few showers or storms are possible.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a chance of showers or storms each afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. There may be a shower or storm in spots on the 4th of July through evening.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

