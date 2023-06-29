Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Dangerous heat across the Mid-South Thursday & Friday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a warm and muggy night ahead with low in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph. 

THURSDAY/FRIDAY HEAT WAVE: A big ridge of high pressure will expand over the area Thursday. Highs will range from 100 to 103 both days. Heat indices will reach 110 to 115. A passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it’s a very small chance. Lows each night will be around 80. 

WEEKEND: As the ridge begins to breakdown, expect scattered downpours to return leading into the first weekend of July. We’ll go from upper 90s on Saturday back to the low 90s Sunday. A few showers or storms are possible each afternoon.

MONDAY AND THE 4TH OF JULY: Expect a chance of showers or storms each afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index will be around 100.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

