City of Memphis opens 24-hour cooling center

Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is opening a 24-hour cooling center amid sweltering heat.

The cooling center will be at Frayser Raleigh Senior Center at 3985 Egypt Central Road.

The center will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain open until further notice.

In addition, Greenlaw Community Center at 190 Mill Avenue is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be two cooling centers with water distribution on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church - 7289 Highway 64

For the Kingdom - 4100 Raleigh Millington

The Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue also remains open as an option for citizens who are homeless.

