City of Memphis opens 24-hour cooling center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is opening a 24-hour cooling center amid sweltering heat.

The cooling center will be at Frayser Raleigh Senior Center at 3985 Egypt Central Road.

The center will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain open until further notice.

In addition, Greenlaw Community Center at 190 Mill Avenue is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be two cooling centers with water distribution on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church - 7289 Highway 64

For the Kingdom - 4100 Raleigh Millington

The Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue also remains open as an option for citizens who are homeless.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.