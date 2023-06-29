City of Memphis hypes up biggest firework show in town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The official City of Memphis Independence Day fireworks show will be Monday, July 3rd at Liberty Park, 5 – 9 p.m.

“Liberty For All” will feature live entertainment, food trucks, carnival games, a movie, and a host of other activities for the entire family.

Nick Walker, Director of Memphis Parks, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how this will be the biggest fireworks show in town.

Admission and parking are free.

