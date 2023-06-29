Church organizers help run cooling centers as temperatures heat up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sweltering heat couldn’t have come at a worse time. Most of the mid-south is under an excessive heat warning until Friday while thousands are still without power due to this weekend’s storms. One of the hardest hit places by storms is Bartlett.

The city of Bartlett is just one of several cities that issued a state of emergency due to storm damage. Bartlett Baptist Church is one of the cooling stations that offer a safe place to cool off no matter what your situation might be.

Organizers at Bartlett Baptist Church said over the past few days they’ve seen over 30 people come in and take advantage of their cooling station. Another cooling location is about 2 miles away at Faith Baptist church. Tomorrow, both locations will be giving out water to those who need it. Church leaders said it’s an honor to serve the community in this capacity.

“It’s why we exist. Our mission is to glorify God and we do that through loving our neighbors and this is a great chance for us to love our neighbors,” said Debbie Jones, Life Coordinator at Bartlett Baptist Church.

“What does it mean to have an open door? It means a lot, it means communication with everybody, it’s awfully friendly. We hadn’t had no air where we are at or anything and my daughter called us from Florida and said y’all had places we could charge things and have air to cool off,” said Brenda Droke.

MIFA is offering Meals on Wheels and Emergency Shelter Placement. If you’re in the Millington area there will be a day center open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Baker Community Center to get cooled off and as we are under an excessive heat warning.

Shelby county mayor Lee Harris issued a state of emergency a little over 24 hours ago. We tried talking to Harris about what resources are coming to the area and how long the state of emergency would last. He did not want to talk about it.

If you or someone you know is in need of emergency temporary shelter or relief you can contact local community churches like Bartlett Baptist Church or centers like Baker Community Center.

