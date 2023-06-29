Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bottom Line: Choosing the best bike helmets and locks

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Planning on spending some time on a bike this summer? Before you hit the streets or trails, you’ll need a good helmet.

That’s where expert testing from Consumer Reports comes in to help you find the best helmet that combines safety and comfort.

Consumer Reports experts test helmets in a special lab, measuring how well they absorb impact at about 14 mph–it simulates how a biker might fall in an accident.

To make sure the helmet stays on your head in a crash, they also test the strength of the chinstraps, attachment points, and buckles by dropping an almost 9-pound weight 2 feet so that it yanks on the straps.

Human nature suggests many of us won’t wear a helmet if it’s not comfortable and easy to use, so CR looks at that, too.

The experts also evaluate the helmets for ventilation, fit adjustments, ease of use, and other key features.

In its latest round of testing, CR says the best bike helmet for adults is the Bontrager Starvos WaveCel, which got perfect scores for impact absorption, fit adjustment, and ease of use.

Now that you’ve got the protection you need for your head, it’s time to protect your bike from thieves with a good bike lock.

CR’s tests found that U-locks offered the best security against thieves.

The Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Mini U-Lock performed the best, acing tests against bolt cutters, hacksaws, and brute force.

If you’re planning on taking your bikes with you on vacation, you’ll need a good bike rack. Despite its high price tag, CR liked the Küat NV 2.0 for being well-built and easy to load.

CR also wants to remind you that helmets don’t last forever—so remember to replace your helmet every five years or right away if it’s damaged.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in victim's home
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says

Latest News

Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub opens cooling center
The shooting scene in Orange Mound.
MPD investigating shooting in Orange Mound
Clean up efforts in Millington following Sunday's severe storms
25,000 homes, businesses remain without power
Hospitality Hub opens cooling center