Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Benefits of pickleball & how to prevent common injuries

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pickleball is a sport that’s gained massive popularity and can offer great health benefits.

Dr. Joe Lamplot with Campbell Clinic joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the physical benefits of the sport and how to prevent injuries.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in victim's home
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says

Latest News

MLGW has replaced 350 poles since Sunday’s storm, CEO says
Benefits of pickleball & how to prevent common injuries
Police officer shot at gas station in Crittenden County
Google reveals top June search trends
Google reveals top June search trends