25,000 homes, businesses remain without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just over 25,000 customers remain without power this morning, a drastic difference from the 122,000 first reported Sunday night.

Slowly but surely homes and businesses across Shelby County who’ve been without power for nearly a week are seeing power restoration.

The city of Millington is currently under a local state of emergency.

Clean up still underway here as we prepare foR severely hot temperatures.

Several crews cleared trees and debris on Wednesday.

Clean-up efforts on Thursday will be difficult, with what will feel like triple-digit temperatures forecasted.

Hundreds of people in this area are still without power some say power comes and goes.

Still, the danger of downed powerlines caused a fire in the area on Wednesday.

“As power is coming back on, if there is a downed power line that’s laying on this particular case, it was laying on an outbuilding. When it became energized, it energized that line and set the outbuilding on fire. So, we’re starting to see that now as power comes back on. People be mindful that we have downed power lines and treat them as hot,” said Gary Graves Public Safety Coordinator.

Because of the continued cleanup efforts:

All city parks are closed

The city’s Flag City Fireworks Celebration scheduled for Thursday has been canceled

Water and sewer services are not affected

Trash pickups are not affected

The Baker Community Center will serve as a cooling day center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and until further notice.

The staff says the center opens at 7:00 a.m. and people are welcome to come as early as that time.

There is also a mobile AT&T charging station there for people to recharge their devices.

