2 killed in crash on S Third St

(Source: MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after a crash early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to South Third Street and Holmes Rd where one vehicle had crashed.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Traffic remains impacted in the area. Please avoid if possible.

