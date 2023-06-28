Toni Williams to remain as MSCS interim superintendent; drops from permanent race
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Interim superintendent for Memphis-Shelby County Schools Toni Williams is no longer in the running for the permanent position.
The school board recommended that Williams not be considered a finalist nor be in the candidate pool for the position.
However, the board voted for Williams to remain as the interim superintendent.
She will earn $310,000 in the role, the same as her previous interim contract.
The vote was 6-1, with the board thanking Williams for her ongoing work as interim.
