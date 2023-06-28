Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Toni Williams to remain as MSCS interim superintendent; drops from permanent race

Tutonial "Toni" Williams
Tutonial "Toni" Williams(Memphis-Shelby County Schools)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Interim superintendent for Memphis-Shelby County Schools Toni Williams is no longer in the running for the permanent position.

The school board recommended that Williams not be considered a finalist nor be in the candidate pool for the position.

However, the board voted for Williams to remain as the interim superintendent.

She will earn $310,000 in the role, the same as her previous interim contract.

The vote was 6-1, with the board thanking Williams for her ongoing work as interim.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Strong winds toppled trees and power lines Sunday.
Many MLGW customers may be in dark for days
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
Police Chief CJ Davis
Dozens arrested in smash and grab burglary sting
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Strong wind topple trees across Shelby County on Sunday.
Residents still feeling effects of storm as temperatures set to rise
Jimmy Fleming
Jimmy Fleming, owner of Fleming Fine Furniture, dies at 76
Property tax
Vote to raise property tax fails