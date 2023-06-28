Thousands of homes, businesses remain without power as MLGW work towards restoration following severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Light, Gas, and Water, there are still 34,000 homes and businesses needing their power restored.

A drastic difference from the 120,000 we saw after Sunday’s night severe storms.

People are frustrated, especially as Mother Nature heats things up across the area.

Bartlett was one of the hardest hit areas along with Raleigh, Frayser, Lakeland, and Arlington.

Several businesses are also closed this morning.

The Bartlett area is going on three days without power and we’re expecting an excessive heat warning soon.

In Bartlett, there are two cooling centers open:

Bartlett Baptist Church (Kirby Whitten Road)

Faith Baptist Church (N. Germantown Road)

Both locations are open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

AT&T is serving as a recharging location across Shelby County.

The AT&T store on Stage Road in Bartlett is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for people needing to recharge their devices.

For people in Bartlett, you can also check the city’s website and Facebook page as they continue to provide resource options.

A list of non-working traffic lights, tree-trimming services, and city facilities still without power are all being posted on that page for convenience.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.