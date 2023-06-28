Shelby County passes wheel tax increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission approved a $25 wheel tax hike.

The increase passed with a 9-3 vote, with Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. not there to vote.

Mayor Lee Harris proposed the increase to help pay for upgrades at Regional One Hospital.

The increase is $25 more for the vehicle registration fee in Shelby County.

The increase will go into effect for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Harris released a statement on social media, thanking the commission for passing the tax.

The Commission has approved the first phase of our plan to rebuild Regional One Health, break ground on the new Frayser High School, and keep on track for another new high school in the Cordova area. Thank you, Chairman Lowery, Budget Chair Whaley, and Commissioners. #OurNextEra pic.twitter.com/7ELPOpkZKv — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) June 28, 2023

