Shelby County passes wheel tax increase

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission approved a $25 wheel tax hike.

The increase passed with a 9-3 vote, with Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. not there to vote.

Mayor Lee Harris proposed the increase to help pay for upgrades at Regional One Hospital.

The increase is $25 more for the vehicle registration fee in Shelby County.

The increase will go into effect for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Harris released a statement on social media, thanking the commission for passing the tax.

