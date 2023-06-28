Shelby County passes wheel tax increase
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission approved a $25 wheel tax hike.
The increase passed with a 9-3 vote, with Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. not there to vote.
Mayor Lee Harris proposed the increase to help pay for upgrades at Regional One Hospital.
The increase is $25 more for the vehicle registration fee in Shelby County.
The increase will go into effect for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Harris released a statement on social media, thanking the commission for passing the tax.
