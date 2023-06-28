Shelby County to hand out water Thursday, Friday

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County officials will distribute water to those in need Thursday and Friday.

The distribution comes as many across the county still lack power from Sunday’s storms and temperatures steadily rising.

The giveaways will be held at these locations:

Baker Community Center

7942 Church Street, Millington

2:00 to 5 p.m.

Bartlett Baptist Church

3465 Kirby Whitten, Bartlett

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Faith Baptist Church

3755 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Because of the intense heat coupled with a portion of viewers that still have no power, Thursday and Friday will both be First Alert Weather Days. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be 110 to 115 in the afternoons.

If you have outdoor plans, especially those that require physical activity, you should limit the amount of time spent outdoors and stay hydrates. Overnight lows are also going to offer no relief, sticking in the upper 70s, low 80s through the weekend.

