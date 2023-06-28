Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Protecting your pets as temperatures get hotter

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the temperatures continue to rise in the coming weeks, people should be keeping an eye on their furry friends.

Like humans, animals can overheat and experience heat strokes, but there are steps that pet owners can take to avoid this.

Dr. Jim Guntharp with Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital said that they’ve already seen animals brought in due to overheating.

“We have seen some heat strokes already and it hasn’t even been that hot, as hot as it’s going to be,” Dr. Gunthrap said.

Dr. Guntharp said that when owners see signs of a heat stroke in their pet, they need to immediately call their vet and let them know what’s going on.

“With a heat stroke a dog excessively pants, becomes incompetent, or they fall over, they can’t really walk,” Dr. Gunthrap said. “Often times their eyes will roll back and they’ll finally go into a seizure, convulsion.”

While exercise is a common thing for pets, Dr. Guntharp recommends minimizing exercise time outside.

“If they typically walk the pet, I would say probably cut that down 80, 90 percent or just don’t go at all right now,” Dr. Guntrap said.

Along with the risk of having a heat stroke being outside, owners should also think about their pet’s paw pads.

“It can burn their pads, yes,” Dr. Gunthrap said. “The concrete or especially if it’s black asphalt, they need to wear booties to protect them from the heat because they can have burns on their foot pads.”

When it comes to pets and the hot temperatures, Dr. Guntharp said simply “just don’t chance it.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

