MSCS approves sale of Lucy Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School board members voted unanimously to approve the sale of Lucy Elementary School to the Millington Municipal Board of Education for $3.3 million.

The deal was struck between county leaders months ago to comply with state law requiring the transfer of schools located in municipalities back to them.

The law affects Lucy Elementary, Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle, and Germantown High.

The sale allows MSCS students and staff still at the school to stay there for four more years until the complete property transfer in 2027.

