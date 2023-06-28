Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MLGW to give update on restoration progress

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas, and Water will hold a press conference to give updates on restoration progress after severe storms on Sunday night.

MLGW and contract crews have restored 90,000 of the 120,000 customers who lost power after Sunday night’s storm.

The National Weather Service reports the heat and humidity will become dangerous on Thursday and Friday when heat index values are expected to top 110 degrees.

MLGW is urging people without power to plan to stay safe.

101 electric repair crews are working, according to MLGW. In addition, there are 28 troubleshooter crews, 79 tree-cutting crews, and 50 damage assessment crews.

The outage hotline at MLGW is experiencing intermittent issues and techs are working to resolve it.

Customers should continue to call to report their outages at 528-4465.

