MLGW efforts ongoing as thousands still lack power from storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Be patient. Take shelter in a cool place. Those words of advice from emergency officials in Memphis and Shelby County as Day 3 of post-storm recovery gets underway. The weather is about to get dangerously hot and MLGW and contract crews have a lot of work to do to get everyone’s power restored.

The National Weather Service says 80 mile per hour winds tore through Shelby County, causing major damage in the northern section of the county. The tree and power pole damage are severe. MLGW announced the utility is calling in more contract crews to get the lights and the A/C back on before triple digit temps and humidity arrive in the Action News 5 viewing area.

Marcia Harmon, 83, and her beloved dog Sarge are in survival mode right now in Shelby Forest.

“I’ve never seen it this bad before,” Harmon told Action News 5, “Look at those lines down over there. Between here and Millington, that’s what it looks like.”

Sunday’s storm knocked out power to more than 122,000 homes and businesses in Memphis and Shelby County. 48 hours later, Harmon’s house is boiling hot, the food in her fridge and freezer is now spoiled.

“I went to McDonald’s in Frayser yesterday,” said Harmon, “It was the only place that I could find. Nothing was open in Millington. Kroger was closed. Even the bank was closed.”

Marcia Harmon (Action News 5)

MLGW President Doug McGowen said Tuesday that the boil water advisory impacting Harmon’s part of the county will likely be lifted Wednesday.

“I am pleased to report that our water pumping system is back up and fully operational,” said McGowen.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, more than 37,000 MLGW customers remained without power.

“We have increased the number of crews to 90 from yesterday that are out making repairs,” said McGowen, “and will be adding 10 more on Wednesday, and others as we can get them.”

McGowen said 79 tree trimming crews, 50 damage assessment teams and 40 troubleshooters are working around the clock to expedite the restoration process.

Charles Newell, Deputy Administrator with Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said his crews, along with the Shelby County Fire Department, have delivered more than 30 generators to people using life-saving medical devices that require electricity to run. They’ve provided generators and fans to nursing homes.

“These guys and ladies are working,” said Newell. “Our office has been on the constant go since Sunday. We’re trying our best to get people back online and return some normalcy to their lives.”

How long that will take isn’t known right now. MLGW is telling customers like Marcia Harmon to be prepared to buckle down for several days.

“I’m almost 84 years old. I don’t take to the heat too well,” said Harmon. “It’s the worst, absolutely the worst I’ve ever seen.”

MLGW gets emergency services restored first for places like police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospitals. McGowen said St. Francis-Bartlett was the last hospital still using generator power. Late Tuesday night, hospital officials confirmed power has been fully restored to the hospital.

