MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Black Music Month comes to a symphonic close, we continue to highlight the Memphis sound. Shining a light on local music promoters, we met two Mid-South men who’ve spent decades bringing shows and entertainment to Bluff City.

Fred Jones and Bob Winbush have worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Memphis music promoters reflect on three decades in the music industry (Action News 5)

“Yolanda Adams, The Williams brothers, I [also] deal with rap, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Jeezy, I did John Legend, the after party for Prince,” Bob Winbush listed, boasting on some of the biggest acts that crossed the Mid-South lines. “Tina Turner, Prince, Rick James, Michael Jackson, the OJs, The Isley Brothers,” Fred Jones said. For decades the two Mid-South natives brought headliners to the Bluff City and have stories to tell for days.

”Michael Jackson, the Jackson Five saying we appreciate your efforts in our tour, that will always stick with me,” said Jones. “Michael Jordan said to me, Winbush I don’t know you, but he said I like how you take care of your business,” Winbush said. “I’ve heard about your name since I’ve gotten here, they say you’re the man of the town.”

Seeing talent from different eras, while touching the lives of entertainers and the community, the two promoters tend to take a back seat to the spotlight.

Still, it’s their dedication that makes it all happen.”The whole thing about music is the key,” Winbush said. “Artists don’t start making that money until they start really touring. And the only way you’re going to get toured by is that you are going to have to get toured by a promoter. And that’s where my hand comes in, Bob Winbush, Fred Jones.”

These days, the two wear many hats.

Jones continues to spearhead the Southern Heritage Classic.

Winbush just released his first book, “Gratitude” which can be purchased via Amazon.

Still, the two say their role as promoters is a thankless yet rewarding job.”There’s kind of an old saying within this business,” Jones said. “If a show can make it in Memphis, it can make it anywhere, so we were the benchmark. At the end of the day, when it all goes well, it’s a great feeling.”

