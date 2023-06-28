Liquor store owner hopeful arrests will halt frequent smash and grabs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Police Department works to tackle the plague of smash and grabs in the Bluff City, at least one business owner believes a recent operation targeting those crimes is a step in the right direction.

Josh Hammond, the owner of Buster’s Liquor is a double victim of smash and grabs, where thieves break into local businesses and steal merchandise while causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Hammond said he was hit last August and worked to start a group with other liquor store owners to discuss how to prevent it until he was hit a second time just weeks ago.

Now he hopes the criminals don’t become a part of the revolving door of the justice system in Shelby County.

“I’m extremely pleased that we seem to have some action and that folks are going to be held accountable,” Hammond said. “While they’ve been arrested and pretty large bonds set, you know now it’s time for the justice system to kind of do their part. Of course they need to have their day in court just like everyone else, but hopefully the evidence is substantial.”

This comes after MPD announced dozens of arrests in connection to these smash and grab burglaries.

Police arrested 23 people involved in the operation; these 23 face charges including burglary of a business, auto theft, theft from a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon and prohibited weapons.

Investigators also identified 25 additional people who they say assisted in organizing the burglaries. Fifteen of those 25 have been indicted.

