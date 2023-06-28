Advertise with Us
How retirees are helping to fill critical need for more volunteers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As 70-million baby boomers retire, they are taking on new roles with many becoming volunteers.

Americorps Seniors Director Atalaya Sergi and Charlotte Simpson, a volunteer, blogger and popular ‘granfluencer” known as ‘the traveling black widow’, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to take about the critical need for more volunteers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above to find out the option locally available or click here.

