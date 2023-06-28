How retirees are helping to fill critical need for more volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As 70-million baby boomers retire, they are taking on new roles with many becoming volunteers.

Americorps Seniors Director Atalaya Sergi and Charlotte Simpson, a volunteer, blogger and popular ‘granfluencer” known as ‘the traveling black widow’, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to take about the critical need for more volunteers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above to find out the option locally available or click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.