A hot afternoon today but an even hotter afternoon in store for tomorrow with near record breaking highs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spot showers moved into western Arkansas this morning but dissipated as they crossed the Mississippi river. For the rest of our Wednesday, expect humid and hot conditions. Highs across the Mid-South will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel like 100 to even 105 if you live south and west of Memphis. The intense heat will only be going up for our next few afternoons with heat index values, ‘feels like’ temperatures, peaking from 110 to 115.

TONIGHT: A warm night ahead with lows only getting into the upper 70s, low 80s. Mostly clear with winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Because of the intense heat coupled with a portion of viewers that still have no power, Thursday and Friday will both be First Alert Weather Days . ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be 110 to 115 in the afternoons. There will be multiple cooling stations open around the Mid-South over the next few days and if you still have no electricity or a poor source of A.C. in your home we encourage you to take advantage of these cooling stations and public libraries during peak heating hours of the day. If you have outdoor plans, especially those that require physical activity, you should limit the amount of time spent outdoors and stay hydrates. Overnight lows are also going to offer no relief, sticking in the upper 70s, low 80s through the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The good news is that the excessive heat does break into the latter part of the weekend and into our 4th of July. Highs will still be in the low 90s and rain chances will be back in the forecast for Sunday through the 4th.

