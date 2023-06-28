First Alert Forecast: few storms Wednesday ahead of dangerous heat late week

WEDNESDAY: A few storms could impact the start to your day and feature heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning as a cluster of storms dives in from the northwest during the morning commute – mainly south of Memphis. After the storms exit, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs pushing into the lower to middle 90s. Coupled with higher humidity values, ‘feels like’ temperatures could approach 105 during the core heating of the day. Expect quiet, yet warm conditions overnight with lows in the 70s to near 80 under mostly to partly clear skies.

THURSDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is now in place ahead of the dangerous heat. A warm and muggy start to one of the hottest days we’ve seen in a while begins to unfold across the Mid-South. Our morning 70s will warm toward the upper 90s to near 100° by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will help to push muggy Gulf air into the area that will push ‘feels like’ temperatures toward ‘excessive heat’ criteria – near 110-115° across the Mid-South. Take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated during the peak heating of the day. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll only fall to near 80° by early Friday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The heat dome will anchor itself over the region Friday – pushing highs toward the century mark again by the afternoon hours. Coupled with the humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures could crest between 110-115, with ‘excessive heat’ criteria. The upper 90s will hang around for Saturday as the ridge begins to breakdown, expect scattered downpours by late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will take a bit of a backseat to scattered opportunities for showers and storms heading toward Independence Day next week.

