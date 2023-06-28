Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Federal judge blocks Tenn. ban on trans youth healthcare
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Federal judge has blocked a Tennessee law banning medical care for trans youth up to age 18 as families still legal battle in court.

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee granted a request for a preliminary injunction against the law, in a lawsuit brought by Samantha and Brian Williams of Nashville and their 15-year-old daughter, as well as two other anonymous families and Dr. Susan N. Lacy.

The law would prohibit medical providers from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender youth and would require trans youth currently receiving gender-affirming care to end that care within nine months of the law’s effective date of July 1, 2023, or by March 31, 2024.

“This is a critical victory for transgender youth, their families, and their medical providers across the state,” said Joshua Block, Senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project. “Across the country, we’re seeing a clear and unanimous rejection of these laws as unconstitutional, openly discriminatory, and a danger to the very youth they claim to protect.”

Tennessee’s is the sixth ban on gender-affirming care blocked by a federal court following similar rulings in Arkansas, Alabama, and Florida.

