Boil water advisory lifted for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The boil water advisory in Shelby County has been lifted.

The precautionary notice was put into effect Monday for northern Shelby County after low water pressure was reported following Sunday’s storms.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water says there were no reports of any impact on water quality, but any time the pressure drops below 20 psi, a precautionary boil water notice is issued.

MLGW recommends flushing any faucet for a minimum of two minutes to ensure the line is clean. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the others one at a time.

It’s also recommended that you check your water filters and replace if necessary.

