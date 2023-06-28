Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Boil water advisory lifted for Shelby County

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The boil water advisory in Shelby County has been lifted.

The precautionary notice was put into effect Monday for northern Shelby County after low water pressure was reported following Sunday’s storms.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water says there were no reports of any impact on water quality, but any time the pressure drops below 20 psi, a precautionary boil water notice is issued.

MLGW recommends flushing any faucet for a minimum of two minutes to ensure the line is clean. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the others one at a time.

It’s also recommended that you check your water filters and replace if necessary.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1

Latest News

Commercial Appeal food reporter talks wild ice cream flavors in Memphis
Commercial Appeal food reporter talks wild ice cream flavors in Memphis
AAA shares best & worst times to travel July 4th Weekend
AAA shares best & worst times to travel July 4th Weekend
How retirees are helping to fill critical need for more volunteers
How retirees are helping to fill critical need for more volunteers
MLGW
MLGW to give update on restoration progress