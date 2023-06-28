AT&T locations open to those without power to recharge devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people are without power following Sunday night’s storm and those without power can visit certain AT&T locations to recharge their devices.

The hours of most of the following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m:

4938 Poplar Avenue

6267 Poplar Avenue

3720 Hack Cross Road

2282 Union Avenue

2825 N Germantown Parkway

1684 N Germantown Parkway, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5985 Stage Road in Bartlett, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

900 West Poplar Avenue in Colllierville

115 Goodman Road West in Southaven, Mississippi, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5050 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi

6:50 West Service Road in West Memphis, Arkansas

