AT&T locations open to those without power to recharge devices

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people are without power following Sunday night’s storm and those without power can visit certain AT&T locations to recharge their devices.

The hours of most of the following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m:

  • 4938 Poplar Avenue
  • 6267 Poplar Avenue
  • 3720 Hack Cross Road
  • 2282 Union Avenue
  • 2825 N Germantown Parkway
  • 1684 N Germantown Parkway, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • 5985 Stage Road in Bartlett, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • 900 West Poplar Avenue in Colllierville
  • 115 Goodman Road West in Southaven, Mississippi, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • 5050 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi
  • 6:50 West Service Road in West Memphis, Arkansas

