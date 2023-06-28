AT&T locations open to those without power to recharge devices
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people are without power following Sunday night’s storm and those without power can visit certain AT&T locations to recharge their devices.
The hours of most of the following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m:
- 4938 Poplar Avenue
- 6267 Poplar Avenue
- 3720 Hack Cross Road
- 2282 Union Avenue
- 2825 N Germantown Parkway
- 1684 N Germantown Parkway, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- 5985 Stage Road in Bartlett, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- 900 West Poplar Avenue in Colllierville
- 115 Goodman Road West in Southaven, Mississippi, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- 5050 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi
- 6:50 West Service Road in West Memphis, Arkansas
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.